FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday.

It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go.

It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street.

Cool Spring Downtown District proposed the idea to the mayor and city council several months ago.

Bianca Shoneman is the President and CEO of Cool Spring Downtown District and she said the goal is to grow the interest of Downtown Fayetteville.

“[It] provides a unique opportunity to create more livability in urban cores. But also to assist our independent retailers, restaurants and brews,” she said.

People will get a specific cup for cocktail, wine and beer from the nine participating restaurants and bars that serve alcohol. Patrons can take it with them in a to-go cup Monday- Saturday’s from noon until 10 p.m., and on Sunday’s from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Fayetteville Social District

Patrons must remain within the social district with the drink.

There are 17 businesses within the district welcoming customers inside with to-go drinks. There are also around 10 that are not allowing it.

People will be able to identify those businesses by stickers on the doors. If one sees a blue sticker, that means drinks are welcomed inside the business. A red sticker means no outside drinks are allowed inside the business. A multi-color sticker means drinks are sold inside.

The social district in Fayetteville is in its pilot stage. The mayor and city council will determine within one year if the city will continue it.

