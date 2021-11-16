FBI to assist in search for missing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for a missing 12-year-old in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Reynolds,12, ran away from an address on Abercrombie Road in Fountain Inn at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

FBI was asked to assist Tuesday in the search for Reynolds.

It is unknown what Reynolds was wearing when she left.

The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the person of interest.

Source: Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the identity of his person or Reynold’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967.