Federal agency to discuss Camp Lejeune health activities at upcoming meetings

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) invites the public to hear from the scientists who conducted public health activities to understand the impact of exposure to contaminated drinking water at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

The scientists will discuss the activities during a public meeting on September 14 at 9:00 a.m. in Arlington, Virginia.

A Community Assistance Panel (CAP) business meeting, which is also open to the public, will take place on September 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Representatives from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) will be present at the meetings to answer questions about the VA programs and benefits for those exposed at Camp Lejeune.

ATSDR has published the results of several public health activities that describe the extent of the drinking water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

The completed studies have linked exposures to the drinking water with a number of diseases and health conditions, including multiple cancers, preterm births, and neural tube defects.

U.S. Marine Corps and Navy personnel, their families, and civilian employees who worked at the base participated in the studies.

The CAP was created for the Camp Lejeune site so that the affected community of Marines and their families can voice their concerns and to provide input on ATSDR’s public health activities.

The contamination of drinking water at Camp Lejeune started in the early 1950s and ended in 1985 when highly contaminated water wells were removed from service.

The water was contaminated with tetrachloroethylene (PCE), trichloroethylene (TCE), benzene, 1,2-dichloroethylene (DCE) and vinyl chloride.

Benzene and TCE are known human carcinogens, and PCE is considered a likely human carcinogen.

A privately owned dry cleaner next to Camp Lejeune, as well as base activities that released fuel and chlorinated solvents into the environment, were identified as the sources of the contamination.

All meetings will be held at:

Hilton Crystal City at Washington Reagan National Airport

2399 Jefferson Davis Highway

Arlington, Virginia 22202

Community Assistance Panel Business Meeting:

September 13, 2019; 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Public Meeting:

September 14, 2019; 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Registration is required and can be accessed on the Camp Lejeune CAP website: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/sites/lejeune/capmeetings.html.

For those not able to attend in person, a live stream of the meetings will be available for viewing via computer.

A link to the live stream will be available at: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/sites/lejeune/capmeetings.html.

For meeting updates and more information about the health studies and other work done by ATSDR at Camp Lejeune, visit http://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/sites/lejeune/index.html.