Federation receives highest rating for its financial health and accountability

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Coastal Federation has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the sixth year in a row.

This is the highest possible rating from the nonprofit evaluator.

According to Charity Navigator, only nine percent of charities receive a 4-star rating for six consecutive years.

In addition to the highest rating, this year the federation actually earned the highest ranking score of 100.

Todd Miller, Executive Director of the federation says, ” We’re proud to be one of the top environmental non-profits. This is a real tribute to our staff and supporters who work tirelessly for the coast.”

Charity Navigator is the largest independent evaluator of nonprofits in the United States.

“Based on our 4-star rating, donors can trust their contributions will be put to good use by a financially responsible and ethical charity,” said Sarah King, the federation’s development director.