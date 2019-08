GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m.

According to officials, the alerts will occur on televisions and radios, not cellphones.

The intent of this year’s test is to evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity, officials said.

