FEMA grants Gov. Cooper’s request for federal disaster Public Assistance for more counties

(WNCT) Governor Cooper announced that FEMA has approved his request to add 12 more counties to those eligible to receive reimbursements for Hurricane Dorian response and recovery expenses.

“This approval means more towns and counties will be able to use federal funds to cover their storm response and clean-up costs so Dorian will not put their local budgets in a bind,” said Governor Cooper.

FEMA Public Assistance funding is now available to local governments, state agencies and certain private nonprofits in these counties: Beaufort, Camden, Columbus, Greene, Hoke, Lenoir, Onslow, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, and Wayne.

The 12 additional counties bring the total to 26 North Carolina counties designated for Public Assistance as part of the Hurricane Dorian major disaster declaration.

Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell, and Washington counties were included in President Trump’s initial major disaster declaration on October 4.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program to reimburse eligible disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or restoration of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks, and recreational facilities.

Governor Cooper may request additional counties to be added to the Public Assistance declaration as more information is gathered.