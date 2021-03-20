FEMA to reimburse for COVID-related funeral expenses

Burying a loved one is never easy. There’s also usually an unexpected, and hefty, expense attached to the process.

During the pandemic, more than 11,000 people in North Carolina died from COVID-19.

Now, these families may be getting some financial help from the federal government.

FEMA will use some funds from the CARES Act to reimburse families for funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths.

“We were like the Three Musketeers,” said Barbara and Linda Blackmon.

It’s been just over a month since the Greensboro twin sisters had to say goodbye to their 96-year-old mother at Hargett Funeral Home.

“It’s been such burden to us,” they said.

Their mother died from COVID-19 in February.

The funeral cost was about $8,000.

“Financially we were not prepared,” Blackmon said. “This was so unexpected.”

William Gumerson hopped on a plane to Oklahoma when he found out that his father wasn’t going to survive the coronavirus.

“It was surreal watching him go from relatively healthy, you know, and seven days later, passing away in the ICU,” he said.

The Jamestown father spent $5,300 cremating his father and planning a future funeral for when the family could all safely be together.

“To go through this, and pay for this, it’s not a good time,” Gumerson said. “It’s not a good time to die or have a funeral. Not at all.”

But there’s some financial support heading their way.

FEMA announced plans ot provide monetary assistance to COVID-19-related funeral expenses.

“Praise God for that. Oh, praise god, he answers prayers,” Blackmon said.

Both families plan to apply for the extra help when the application process starts in April.

They know it can’t bring back their loved ones, but it can help in the grieving process.

“It’s a struggle not only mentally, physically, and financially,” Blackmon said.

“Financially, I think it would be a big… it would help a lot of people through the stress of it,” Gumerson said. “It’s hard to think about the death itself, much less the stress of paying for it.”

There are some guidelines for the funeral assistance.

The death certificate has to say that the cause of death was attributed to COVID-19.

For more information, head to the FEMA website.