FEMA, White House approve N.C. major disaster declaration request for public Assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) President Trump approved Governor Cooper’s request for a major disaster declaration for Public Assistance for counties impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The counties include Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell, and Washington.

The major disaster declaration allows impacted counties to receive support from FEMA’s Public Assistance program, providing reimbursement to local governments for costs of debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged publicly owned facilities.

Certain private non-profit organizations can also be eligible for reimbursement.

“North Carolina’s coastal communities – particularly Ocracoke and those on the Outer Banks – were hit hard by Hurricane Dorian and it’s critical that they have access to FEMA Public Assistance and the federal resources necessary to recover. This is a positive step and we continue to urge our federal partners and North Carolina’s congressional delegation to work to expedite approval of our request for Individual Assistance for families whose homes were destroyed as well,” said Governor Cooper.

North Carolina requested Public Assistance on September 13.

On September 21, Governor Cooper also requested a major disaster declaration for Individual Assistance, which if approved, would provide grants to residents who suffered damages from Dorian and could open the door to additional FEMA recovery programs, like temporary housing.

The individual assistance request remains under review and state officials have urged federal agencies and North Carolina’s congressional delegation to work to expedite federal approval.

Governor Cooper and state officials surveyed the recovery process underway on Ocracoke Island yesterday.

Ocracoke faces unique challenges and the state continues to provide critical support services to the island including the following:

A team of emergency managers to support Hyde County officials in coordinating response and recovery efforts

Airlift of food, water, and emergency personnel to the island

Two Urban Search and Rescue task forces that provided the initial search of the island, helped evacuate injured and assisted with donations and supply management and other tasks in days following the storm

Emergency fuel supplies and repairs to get fuel service available

Damage assessment teams to document the need for federal help

NC Office of Emergency Medical Services is providing a mobile medical clinic staffed by a physician and eight-person medical team

Mental health counselors who have made hundreds of contacts with residents in need

Food preparation and feeding by volunteer organizations with more than 10,000 meals served

Laundry and shower units from Baptists on Mission

National Guard cleared roads and removed boats from roadways

Four NC Alcohol Law Enforcement agents assisting Hyde County Sheriff’s Department in addition to other counties sheriff’s deputies

Cleanup and disposal of dead fish and marine life by NC National Guard

National Guard personnel and equipment to assist with transportation and donations management

50 portable toilets and 32 handwashing stations

Several volunteer groups supported by the state are at work on the island mucking outhouses

NC Department of Insurance working with insurers to remove flooded vehicles from island

Distribution of relief supplies from the fire department being managed by local government, with help from volunteer agencies and local volunteers

A central receiving and distribution point has been established on the mainland to manage the flow of supplies and donated goods onto the island

The DHHS Division of Health Service Regulation will leave and maintain the mobile disaster hospital assets while the Ocracoke health center is being repaired

NCDOT and the North Carolina Ferry System are maintaining additional ferry routes between Hatteras and Ocracoke-Silver Lake to address public concerns

