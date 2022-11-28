SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake, was charged Wednesday with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

On Oct. 18, deputies responded to an address on Pinecrest Street where the 1-year-old boy was unconscious and not breathing.

A responding deputy performed CPR until EMS arrived and began further medical treatment including administering Narcan until the child-regained consciousness and began to breathe, according to the sheriff’s office. EMS then transported the child to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

Sheriff’s investigators conducted a search warrant at the home and found what they believed to be illegal narcotics on the floor where Ortiz told them the child became unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators had the suspected narcotics tested which was identified as fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office said the grandmother now has custody of the child.

Ortiz was placed in the Harnett County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.