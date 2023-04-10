WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — People will have a chance to embark on a rewarding new career as the North Carolina Ferry Division teams up with N.C. Works to host a career fair April 17 at the Beaufort County Career Center at 1502 North Market Street in Washington.

The fair will run between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains. Both temporary and full-time permanent positions are available.

Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Shift housing available at some locations

Health insurance

Recruitment bonuses

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

People interested in attending the job fair should bring resumes and supporting documents. Representatives from the Ferry Division will be on hand to explain the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.

The Washington career fair is the most recent of five to be held across eastern North Carolina this year. The others were held in Shallotte Feb.2, at the State Shipyard in Manns Harbor Feb. 16, in Morehead City Feb. 22 and in Hatteras Feb. 28.



To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” Please continue to visit the site, as new ferry jobs are added regularly. For more information, call 252-463-7027.