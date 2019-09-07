Ferry service to Ocracoke limited to emergency responders and authorized personnel

Due to extensive damage on Ocracoke, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s ferry service to Ocracoke Island will only be available to emergency responders and other authorized personnel until further notice.

Hyde County Emergency Services officials said Saturday a mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for the island due to extensive damage there. Hyde County restricted entry to the island to emergency responders and authorized personnel only, until further notice.

Authorized personnel include crews bringing supplies and equipment to the island, emergency services personnel and law enforcement. Authorized personnel does not include Ocracoke residents or tourists wishing to visit the island.

Those seeking entry to Ocracoke must have permission from the Hyde County Emergency Operations Center and be assigned a mission number before boarding a ferry, according to Hyde County Emergency Services.

The ferry schedule for authorized personnel only on Sunday and Monday is as follows:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke – 7, 9 and 11 a.m., and 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter – 10 a.m., and 12, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke – 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

NCDOT’s ferries were used Saturday for emergency response efforts to Ocracoke Island. Crews used the ferries to send emergency supplies and personnel from Swan Quarter to Ocracoke and evacuate residents from the island.