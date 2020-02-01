Final Super Bowl preparations underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The clock is ticking down as we await kick-off of Super Bowl LIV’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Until then, final preparations are underway!

Balloons, napkins, plates, you name it! The largest weekend in sports calls for a celebration!

“Usually this time of year is really slow for us after Christmas. But, we’ve been seeing a lot of people coming in over the past few weeks for different 49ers, Chiefs, even just regular football-themed things for displays and parties,” said Joshua Dowden, Party Makers Supervisor.

Making parties great is the goal at Party Makers, especially for last-minute shoppers. But, Super Bowl LIV is not the only thing people are celebrating this weekend.

“He (Mayson James) happened to be born on Super Bowl weekend so we are going to celebrate his birthday and celebrate the game,” said Mitch James, proud father.

There is still time to gather last-minute decorations and food, however, your choices may be limited.