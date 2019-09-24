Financial Assistance available for military families impacted by natural disasters

As military and veteran families impacted by recent natural disasters begin and continue their recovery efforts, Operation Homefront is prepared to provide disaster recovery assistance to families who are in need of home repairs or are otherwise experiencing financial hardship.

Officials said that thanks to a generous donor, the disaster assistance is available for those impacted by hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, forest fires, flooding or other disasters within the past two years (since July 2017).

Military and veteran families are encouraged to apply online for help through Operation Homefront’s Critical Financial Assistance program.

Detailed information on the program and relevant eligibility criteria are available at OperationHomefront.org.

Families can also call Operation Homefront directly at 877-264-3968 and a caseworker will assist them in completing a disaster-related application.

Requests for disaster relief funding must be submitted through Operation Homefront before October 31, 2019.