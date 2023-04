MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — What was initially thought to be a burglary turned out to be an active fire.

Friday morning at 6:22am Morehead City Fire-EMS, Atlantic Beach Fire, and Beaufort Fire Dept. responded to an active fire at the Carteret Clinic for Adolescents and Children. Morehead City arrived at the first alarm, Atlantic and Beaufort assisted after the second alarm.

There are currently no reported injuries.