A fire engulfed a house in North Topsail Beach Sunday morning, according to The Topsail Online Gazette.

It happened at a duplex at 1174 and 1176 New River Inlet Road, the Gazette reported.

The house was burned to the ground.

The newspaper says everyone in the house got out safely.

Beth Hanwell sent 9OYS this video, saying the house that burned was next to her mom’s house.