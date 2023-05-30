ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire erupted in Onslow County early Tuesday morning.

The Onslow Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire at 2:15 am May 30. The fire happened at Forest Bluff Drive in the Rhodestown area.

Two minors were inside the home at the time but made it out safely. Parents of the two said they are thankful that their kids are okay.

“We cannot stress the importance of working smoke detectors in the home. Just like this story right here. The girls that were occupying the house at the time of the fire, they were very lucky that they made an out in the house.” said Jeremy Foster, Fire Marshall Assistant Chief for Onslow County.

Rhodestown, Back Swamp, Richlands, and Half Moon Fire Departments helped along with the Onslow EMS and Sheriff’s Office. The fire was contained within 45 minutes.

The neighbors house sustained some damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.