Fire Prevention Awareness Week encourages family fire safety plans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – October 4th through the 10th is National Fire Prevention Week.

The Red Cross reports that since February, they’ve responded to more than 29,000 house fires in the country. From that same report, 697 of the house fires were in Eastern North Carolina impacting 2,487 people.

Greenville’s Fire/Rescue is also encouraging people to have a fire escape plan.

The National Fire Protection Association reports a house fire can engulf a house in flames in as little as five minutes.

Cooking equipment, smoking, heating equipment, candles, and electrical equipment are some of the leading house fire causes.

“Nationally and even in Greenville the most common type of fire we go to is a cooking related fire, occurring in the kitchen. It’s a very important topic to reduce impacts from those types of fires,” said Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard.

It’s recommended that within a family fire safety plan, people have a working smoke detector, carbon monoxide detectors, and get a fire extinguisher.

Experts say another important part of the plan is to teach any children living in the home about fire safety, and the ‘stop, drop, cover your face, and roll’ technique.

“We stress the importance of always being prepared. You truly never do know when that is going to happen to you. Always being prepared and having good smoke alarms in place. Using good safe practices in the kitchen,” said Beddard.

