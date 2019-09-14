Fire-Rescue welcomes 15 new team members

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) Greenville Fire-Rescue is welcoming a new group of firefighters and EMT workers to the area.

It’s graduation day for the new recruits on the campus of Pitt Community College where today’s ceremony was held.

15 cadets graduated from the long training to become apart of the Greenville fire rescue team.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate their loved ones as they walk across the stage into their dream jobs.

The cadets have trained every week for the past 6 months to strengthen their mind and body and to gain knowledge about the fire rescue field.

Academy leaders say this was a two-way learning street between the instructors and the students.

“I learned something from all 15 of them we were able to go close together working together on almost a daily bases throughout the entire process and I look forward to seeing them progress throughout their career,” said

Lieutenant Jeremy Cleaton, Greenville Fire-Rescue.

Each cadet getting pinned by a family member making them a certified basic level EMT or Fire Fighter Level 2.