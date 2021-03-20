Fired school worker charged after accusations of sexual contact with student, Harnett County officials say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A former private Christian school worker is facing charges Friday after she was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student in Harnett County, officials said.

Tammy Moran, 45, of Coats, who worked at Cape Fear Christian Academy in Erwin, is charged with three counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began when “a minor victim’s family came forward reporting sexual contact with the victim” by an employee of the school this week, the news release said.

Moran was fired by the school Friday, according to a statement from the school.

“The Academy is devastated by this incident and asks for the community’s support and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The school said the charges against Moran are linked to “allegations of an off-campus inappropriate relationship with a student.”

Moran was arrested at her home Friday and is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond, deputies said.

“The investigation revealed digital evidence of such contact with the minor and suspect,” authorities said in the news release. “The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.”

Below is the full statement from Cape Fear Christian Academy: