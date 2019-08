NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Nags Head late Wednesday.

According to Nags Head Fire & Rescue, units arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing from a 3-story home in the 200 block of W. Bays Edge.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. No injuries were reported.

All occupants and pets in the home evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival.

They were displaced.

The cause is under investigation.