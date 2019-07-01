Firework safety ahead of July 4th

Greenville Fire-Rescue is expressing the importance of fire safety as fireworks are in your holiday plans.

The safest way to enjoy a fireworks display is to attend a public function conducted by trained professionals.

If you decide to set off your own fireworks keep children and pets away, be a safe distance from a house or anything combustible, and keep a good water source close in case you set a fire.

Even if your firework doesn’t go off soak it down with water.

Thousands of people are injured while using fireworks most often involving kids and teens.

The most common injuries from the misuse of fireworks are hand, arm and leg damage.

If a fire is created and bigger than something you can not put out Greenville Fire-Rescue stated they do not want you to fight it but to call 911.

Be safe this holiday! For more check out Greenville Fire-Rescue.