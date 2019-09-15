First day of Hispanic Heritage Month; Support Latino Business Day recap

Today marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month!

The month-long celebration that first started under President Reagan, will run now until October 15th.

Additionally, Saturday marked the inaugural ‘Support Latino Business Day.’

As the name states, Support Latino Business Day encourages people to spend money at businesses owned by Latinos.

According to the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, there are an estimated 4.4 million Latino-owned businesses around the U.S. that add around $700 billion to the U.S. economy each year.



