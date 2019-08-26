First day of school in Onslow County

Students in Onslow County are getting a first-hand look at renovations completed over the summer.

It comes after Hurricane Florence left several classrooms and gyms out of service last year.

Northwoods Park Middle School saw $1 million in damage from the storm. Principal Angela Garland said, as a result, 6 classrooms, locker rooms, a bathroom, and the gym was closed off to students for the 2018-2019 school year.

On Monday, the Dolphins returned to school, this time with operating science labs, classrooms, and a renovated gym.

“Honestly it feels good to be back in the gym cause it was a weird transitioning,” said 8th grader Isaiah Isaac.

Amy Thebo was one of several instructors at Northwoods Park Middle School forced to relocate classrooms last school year. Thebo moved into a classroom with three other teachers.

“It was a little crazy but we made it work,” said Thebo.

Her colleague, Kristyn Butss said it’s nice to be able to locate materials and be organized. Butts goal this school year is for students to grow academically and as people too.