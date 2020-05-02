Duplin County reports first death related to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Duplin County Health Department confirms its first COVID-19 related death in Duplin County.

The individual, who was older than 65 with underlying medical conditions, died on May 1, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information was released at this time.

“My condolences to the individual’s family that is suffering from their loss. My thoughts and prayers will continue to be with them through the days and weeks ahead,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Director.

