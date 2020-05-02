Duplin County reports first death related to COVID-19

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Duplin County Health Department confirms its first COVID-19 related death in Duplin County.
The individual, who was older than 65 with underlying medical conditions, died on May 1, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information was released at this time.
“My condolences to the individual’s family that is suffering from their loss. My thoughts and prayers will continue to be with them through the days and weeks ahead,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Director.
