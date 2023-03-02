NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – Looking for work? A high school in Dare County might help you find the perfect job.

Thursday afternoon, First Flight High School will be hosting its 3rd Annual Youth Employment and Community Job Fair. Over 50 different organizations will be there looking for part-time, full-time, and seasonal staff for various areas of work.

The first half of the fair will begin at 2 p.m. in First Flight’s gymnasium and end at 3:15 p.m. This half is open to students only. The second half will begin at 3:45 p.m. and is open to the public. The fair will end at 5 p.m.

Companies looking to hire include American Eagles Outfitters, Duck Donuts, Coca Cola Consolidated, Holiday Inn Express Nags Head, SAGA Construction, Dare County Schools, Fergusons Enterprises and more. Make sure to check out the official list of 2023 participating employers to learn more.

(Courtesy: Dare County Schools)

The Youth Employment and Community Job Fair is the largest job fair on the Outer Banks with over 50 local employers on-site every year.