NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Nash County’s Health Department was notified of the county’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

Health Director, William Hill Jr, says the infected individual is now in isolation at their home.

The Nash County Health Department is asking the community to remain vigilant at practicing proper preventative and safety measures that will assist with preventing the spread of the virus.

