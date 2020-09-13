Officials ID body recovered from Belvoir pond

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) Officials have identified the man whose body was recovered from a Belvoir pond on Sunday.

According to Deputy Chief Ed Meeks, the Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a possible drowning around 3:50 p.m.

Crews searched a pond off of Old River Road for around two hours before recovering the body.



Wooded area and pond in Belvoir where a 18-year-old’s body was recovered.

Falkland Fire Department, Greenville Fire & Rescue, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Dive Team and the N.C. Wildlife Resources department assisted in the search.

The victim has been identified as Ti’Shawn Spence, 18, of Greenville.

