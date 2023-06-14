GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville is a growing town and more businesses are coming to the area. One of those includes Royal Farms.

Officials at the Dickenson Avenue location say they’re excited for their soft opening, and can’t wait to serve the people of Eastern North Carolina. The business held its soft opening just after midnight on Thursday. It will be serving customers 24 hours a day.

The opening date for the Greenville Boulevard location has not yet been announced.

“Great community,” the Regional Zone Leader for Royal Farms, Edward Stokes, said. “We look for where are we gonna prosper for our business, and we’ve chosen this location. It’s a great location.”

Royal Farms in Greenville (Adrianna Hargrove, WNCT photo)

Royal Farms will be opening in three locations around Greenville along Dickinson Avenue, Greenville Boulevard, and a third location that has not been announced yet.

“This is actually our 274th store with Royal Farms, and the second one in North Carolina,” said Elaine Leatherbury, district leader of Royal Farms. “We just got done opening Grandy, North Carolina’s location.”

The chain is also opening locations in New Bern and Kinston.

In 1918, the store delivered milk by horse and wagon to homes then opened its first milk store in 1959. From there, it’s become the convenience store chain it is today.

“It has tremendously grown and changed throughout each and every year,” Stokes said. “We bring a challenge, we bring a change, we bring everything to the table.”

Stokes also said what sets Royal Farms apart from any other convenience store is its menu.

“Our chicken comes in, it’s never frozen, it’s fresh,” Stokes said. “You’re getting fresh fried chicken that’s breaded and engulfed in breading and ready to go out to the customer. “We’re ready to serve. “It’s the best chicken you’re gonna have.”

One Royal Farms employee said she and her team are ready to serve the community once the doors open at midnight.

“They just had to practice by themselves in the building,” Staci Carr, the store leader said. “So this gave them the opportunity to really see what it’s gonna be like when the customers are in the store for them.”