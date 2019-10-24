Fish-catching horse fence goes down in Outer Banks

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A fence on the Outer Banks of North Carolina meant to keep horses on the 4×4 beaches from going into Corolla came down after it began catching fish in the netting.

In a Facebook post sent on Monday, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund expressed their disappointment for the removal of the fence.

Officials said that although the fence did successfully keep the wild horses from going into Corolla, the wire mesh of the fence that extended into the ocean did more than keep the horses at bay. The overachieving, multi-tasking fence was apparently also fishing.

“We did not expect the wire to become a gill net and trap fish, and we are working hard to remedy the situation as quickly as possible,” said the post.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said they have been in contact with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries to find a better solution to the situation.

Officials urged residents and motorists to be on the lookout for horses on the paved road in Corolla at night and during the early hours of the day.