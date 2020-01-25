Husband kills four family members before turning gun on himself in Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A man kills four members of his own family in their Vanceboro home, before turning the gun on himself.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes confirmed Michael Jason Ireland, 39 killed his wife, their three children, and their dog sometime between Wednesday, January 22 and Friday, January 24.

Deputies responded to 107 Kinsaw Court in Vanceboro on Friday, January 24 around noon to a welfare check.

When they arrived, they were met with a family member who said they had not been able to get in contact with the family since Wednesday.

Deputies noticed no signs of forced entry, but a body through the curtain. Officials forced through the home.

The body of Michael Jason Ireland was found in the bedroom, with a revolver located next to him. His dog was also found in the same room.

The wife, April Nicole Ireland, 26, was found dead alongside her daughter Caroline, who was eight months old in their living room couch.

On another couch, deputies found 4-year-old Michael and 3-year-old Bryson dead with a single gunshot wound.

Investigator describes this case as one of the most horrific crimes in their careers.

Hughes said there were no signs of struggle, but deputies have responded to that home before, the last time being 2015.

PREVIOUS

According to neighbors, Michael Jay Ireland lived at that address with his wife April, three children, and dog. Neighbors recall Michael working on a shrimp boat in Virginia and rarely being home.

There are 8 homes in the small neighborhood and people living in the area said the Ireland’s were not social with neighbors.

This is a developing story. Stay with WNCT as more details are released.