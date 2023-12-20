GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Alex Flinn and freshman tight end Jackson Barker have been named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

To be considered for the honor, student-athletes must accumulate a cumulative GPA at or above 3.50 while being a starter or key reserve. In football, a player must have competed in 90 percent of the team’s games or have started at least 66 percent of the squad’s contests.

Flinn, who graduated in December of 2022 with a degree in exercise physiology, compiled a 3.95 undergrad GPA and is currently working on his MBA while holding a 3.87 graduate GPA. He played in all 12 games during the 2023 season and started nine, completing 159 of 290 pass attempts for 1,558 yards and six touchdowns. Flinn also tallied 188 rushing yards on 96 carries. He posted a career-high 246 passing yards at Rice as well as tossing a pair of touchdowns in games against both UTSA and Tulsa.

Barker currently owns a 3.54 undergraduate GPA as an exercise physiology major. He played in 11 games as a member of the special teams unit and recorded a pair of tackles against Tulane while returning a kick versus Tulsa.