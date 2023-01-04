RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man convicted in a 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

In August, a federal jury found Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, guilty of illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 95. Ford still faces attempted murder charges from the state.

“This case was a violent shooting of a law enforcement officer that, thankfully, did not result in a loss of life,” U.S. Attorney Michel Easley said. “Due to the quick reaction of the deputy who was able to return fire, this felon was apprehended. My office stands by law enforcement, and we will continue to vigorously prosecute those who attack the men and women to put their lives on the line to protect us.”

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Ford fired more than a dozen rounds at Deputies Shelby Smith and William Toney. Toney underwent several surgeries after being hit four times and has been unable to return to his previous job duties since.

“Deputy Smith and Deputy Toney are true heroes. As noted by Franklin D. Roosevelt ‘Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the assessment that something else is more important than fear.’ Men and women of law enforcement don a badge each and every day willing to lay down their life,” said Stone.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Ford was speeding on I-95 in Nash County when deputies tried to pull him over. Prosecutors said Smith noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as she interacted with Ford. Smith then asked Ford to step out of the vehicle. Court documents said Toney arrived at the scene and Smith informed him about the odor.

Documents presented in court stated Ford told the deputies there was marijuana in the car. Prosecutors said Ford began to struggle with the deputies when he was told the vehicle was going to be searched. That’s when Ford pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired it at Toney. Smith returned fire and struck Ford multiple times.

In court, Ford testified in his own defense and admitted to possessing the firearm and shooting Toney. Ford said he fired four or five times until his gun jammed.