Florida officers find mannequin dressed in police uniform hanging under I-95 overpass

JACKSONVILLE (WLFA) — Officers responded to a potential ‘suicide by hanging’ under a Jacksonville overpass Saturday morning but discovered it was actually a mannequin dressed in a police uniform.

The sheriff’s office responded to the potential suicide call at Interstate 95 at the Zoo Parkway overpass around 6:20 a.m. The responding officer discovered it was a mannequin dressed in a NYPD uniform and wearing a pig mask.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s crime scene detectives will process the DNA to try to identify persons of interest in the incident.

“We are thankful that this was not a real person,” the sheriff’s office said.

