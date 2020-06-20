Florida officers find mannequin dressed in police uniform hanging under I-95 overpass

JACKSONVILLE (WLFA) — Officers responded to a potential ‘suicide by hanging’ under a Jacksonville overpass Saturday morning but discovered it was actually a mannequin dressed in a police uniform.

The sheriff’s office responded to the potential suicide call at Interstate 95 at the Zoo Parkway overpass around 6:20 a.m. The responding officer discovered it was a mannequin dressed in a NYPD uniform and wearing a pig mask.

Happening now @JSOPIO and @JFRDJAX on scene after a Mannequin dressed as a police officer along I-95 was discovered hanging from the over pass @FCN2go has a crew on the scene and will be working for more details throughout the day pic.twitter.com/zgSaJb8zFG — Joe (@tvjoe12) June 20, 2020

Cars pull over in shock as a dummy hangs from the underpass on I-95 southbound near the Zoo parkway exit. The figure had a pig mask over it, in a NYPD officer uniform with the letters KKK on it. Fire and rescue in the process of taking it down pic.twitter.com/khqONnl1GR — Rod Taylor (@RodT1stCoast) June 20, 2020

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s crime scene detectives will process the DNA to try to identify persons of interest in the incident.

“We are thankful that this was not a real person,” the sheriff’s office said.