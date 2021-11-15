Floyd Health Sciences Center has ribbon-cutting ceremony

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Today there was a groundbreaking ceremony for the new 30,000 square foot Floyd Health Sciences Center at Lenoir Community College.

The college is investing $7.4 million to complete the renovation and expansion of the former Business Technologies Building.

$5.4 million of the funding comes from the NC Connect Bond and the other $2 million from a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The new building will be fully equipped with simulators and equipment to create a medical atmosphere for programs such as Dental Hygiene, Medical Assisting, Nursing, Radiography, and Surgical Technology.

“We’re really proud of our students, we’re proud of our programs and certainly proud of the support that we get from donors across our surface area to help support these students,” Dr. Rusty Hunt, President of Lenoir Community College.

The project is planned to start later in November and the projected completion date is October 2022.

President Hunt says that they hope to have the building in use by Spring 2023.

The building was named after the Floyd family due to their support for LCC Foundation and its students.

The Floyd family has made the largest private donation that Lenoir Community College has received thus far which helps fund student scholarships.

Some speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony were President Hunt and Greg Floyd, a member of the Floyd family.

President Hunt thanks the Health Sciences students, staff, and donors who chose Lenoir Community College to attend and support.