Foal born at Cape Lookout around the time of Hurricane Dorian

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) – A new foal was born at Cape lookout around the time of Hurricane Dorian.

According to a post on the National Park Service’s Facebook page, she was born sometime around the arrival of the storm in the Outer Banks.

It is unclear if the foal was born before, during or after.

In the post, the park service reminded the public to let the foal and her mother have time and space to bond.

They said, “remember to stay at least 50 feet away from the horses, even more for a mare with a new foal.”