Follow up on New Bern’s parking plan

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The city of New Bern lacked parking enforcement for close to ten years.

That all changed a year ago when a new parking plan was set in motion.

There are mixed emotions on the new parking limits, but one store owner couldn’t be happier.

“It has worked. We’ve got spaces available for customers to come and go um it’s been a wonderful thing so far,” says David Blythe.

Two-hour parking is enforced Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

First-time violators receive a warning, second-time offenders a $25 ticket.

If the ticket is not paid within 30 days, the fine increases to $50.

Part-time parking control officers are monitoring the spaces for any violations.

People from the community are all reacting differently to the new parking limits.

Although some store owners are okay with the new plan, others want to see some changes.

“We’ve had some issues with some of the downtown businesses wanting to put their input in on the two hours vs the three-hour parking, so that’s still an ongoing thing,” says Sargent William Zerby.

When the plan started last July, the city was averaging nineteen to twenty tickets a day, now with the new parking rules in place, they only issue eight to nine tickets.

Under New Bern’s downtown parking plan more than 1,600 total tickets have been issued.

New Bern police department says if you are issued a citation you have twenty days to either pay or appeal the ticket if you feel that the ticket was written incorrectly.

Right now the city is still working on new signage so people know where free parking is and they are working to push more information out to the public on this plan.