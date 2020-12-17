Food and PPE handout in Robersonville to help during pandemic

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Across the country lives are being impacted by this pandemic, but here in Eastern North Carolina…smaller communities have been hit even harder. Robersonville in Martin County has seen many struggles, including a heightened need for food and personal protective equipment as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

Martin County has seen over 1,100 cases since the pandemic began. “It’s just a need…it’s a great need here,” said Robersonville’s Mayor Tina Brown.

Brown has only been mayor for one year, but has worked as executive director for Faith Community Outreach Food Pantry in Robersonville for over ten years. During the pandemic, the pantry has seen a 35% increase in food needs.

“We pass out every week. We have three locations, Robersonville, Hamilton, and Oak City. We’re open 3 days a week here. Hamiltonville is open on Wednesdays. Oak City is open on Saturdays,” said Brown.

The increase in need shows the damage that’s been done by the pandemic locally. “Some are unfortunately unemployed. Wages have been cut. Food stamps coming in food stamps cut for whatever reason,” said Brown.

As efforts continue, Robersonville is hosting a PPE and food giveaway this weekend. During the drive 16 oz. hand sanitizer, 5 pack face masks, and food boxes will be handed out. The food boxes will contain non-perishable items along with milk and meats.

“We don’t know who all out there is struggling but we know that there are people out there who have jobs cut wages cut. So we just want to be a blessing to the community,” said Brown.

The giveaway will be at 1pm Saturday, December 19th at East End Elementary in Robersonville.