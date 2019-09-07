Food bank deploys trucks to aid hurricane victims

Elizabeth City – The Food Bank of the Albemarle is responding to the devastation left by Hurricane Dorian throughout northeastern North Carolina. The Food Bank is the lead agency for food sourcing and distribution and through our partnerships with the local Red Cross, the Salvation Army and county officials, food, grocery items, and water are being distributed to organizations and through direct distributions to impacted areas.

“We are deploying trucks to fringe coastal areas of Dorian’s and are waiting for clearance to enter the highly affected zones,” said Executive Director Liz Reasoner. “Food Bank of the Albemarle is assessing damage to our partner agencies who distribute food directly to victims to fully institute our disaster outreach plan to ensure those affected by the storm have food and water.”

Concentration of activities will be placed on Hyde, Currituck, and Dare counties as the coastal region was most affected. Trucks have already been deployed loaded with food and water to outlying counties such as Washington and Beaufort as the Food Bank awaits word how best to assist other locations.

Natural disasters put adequate nutrition further out of reach for those who struggle with hunger, and force others who have never received food assistance to seek help from food pantries, and creates a desperate and long-term crisis for those impacted. Along with structural damage, power outages for extended periods of time can cause residents to reach out for help for their nutritional and water needs. As of this release, and estimated 44,000 households are without power in our 15-county service area.

“We expect a significant increase in the demand for food assistance,” Reasoner added. “We are asking the community to step up donations of funds, food and volunteer time as we cannot meet this incredible need without community support.”

The Food Bank is in contact with each the Office of Emergency Management in high-effected counties and is poised to deploy to support of disaster-relief efforts. Updates and notices will be posted on our website, www.afoodbank.org, and on the Food Bank’s official Facebook page.

How to Help

Financial donations are the most critical to keeping the Food Bank operational after the crisis, and ensure that adequate amounts of food and resources can reach people in need.

Donate today online at www.afoodbank.org, or donations can be mailed to:

Food Bank of the Albemarle

PO Box 1704

Elizabeth City NC, 27906-1704

Volunteers

Volunteers are needed immediately at the Food Bank to assist with sorting and receiving donated food, the Albemarle Food Pantry, preparation, and to ensure that operations can continue and to meet the increased demand for food assistance.



Volunteer information can be found at: www.afoodbank.org/volunteer; or contact the Volunteer Manager, Brian Gray at (252) 562-8148 or email brgray@afoodbank.org

Donating Food or Holding a Food Drive

As the need for assistance will increase exponentially after the hurricane, food drives and donations are critically important as the Food Bank’s supplies are limited.



Hosting a small food drive at your office, church or organization can make an immediate difference after the storm. Contact Brian Gray at (252) 562-8148 or email

brgray@afoodbank.org.

Food Bank of the Albemarle cannot accept donations of clothing or other household items. Please contact The Salvation Army to donate any non-food items not listed above.

Donations to support the relief efforts can be dropped off in-person at:

Food Bank of the Albemarle

109 Tidewater Way

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

252-335-4035