GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food for the whole family.

Last Days Tabernacle received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to feed neighbors in times of need.

The donation helps support the mission to assist ending hunger in the community. The $1,500 will be used to purchase items from Food Lion to feed 50+ families. The donation will be used to purchase a meal per family that will include meat and side items.

Since its creation, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.