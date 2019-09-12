Food Stamps, WIC Benefits issued early due to Hurricane Dorian

Beaufort, N.C. (WNCT)– The Carteret County Carteret Consolidated Human Services Agency reminds families who currently receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) or Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) that those benefits were issued early.

With the early release of those regular benefits, eligible households were able to purchase food or replace food that had to be discarded due to Hurricane Dorian.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue September’s Food and Nutrition Service benefits for all recipients by Saturday, September 7.

These benefits, which provide low-income families with funds to purchase needed food, would normally be available to families between September 9 through September 21.

During October, households receiving FNS benefits from October 1 through October 5 will receive them on their normal cycle.

Those receiving FNS benefits from October 17 through October 21 will receive them on Tuesday, October 15.

WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Health and Human Services authorized the remote/automatic issuance of WIC food benefits for participants residing in counties impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

WIC participants can confirm their issuance by calling eWIC customer service at 1-844-230-0813 or by accessing their account on www.mybnft.com

For more information on FNS contact the EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328 or download the free ebtEDGE app.

For more information about WIC, contact the WIC Service Desk at 252-7710 or visit https://www.nutritionnc.com/wic/.