Two islanders ride their bikes through still-wet streets on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)

Food stations are being set up for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian on Hatteras Island.

3 meals a day will be served starting Sunday.

Breakfast at 8am, Lunch at Noon, and Dinner at 6pm.

The locations are the Old PNC Bank in Buxton and the Hatteras Village Fire Department.

Officials say all are welcome.