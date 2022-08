GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend.

On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck.

The event will be held at 105 E 1st St. in Greenville. For more information on Food Truck Fridays, click here.