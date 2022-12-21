FOREST CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rutherford County VICE unit officials disrupted a fentanyl distribution operation on Wednesday.

Authorities caught four suspects at 138 Park Circle selling Blue “M30,” and Yellow “T189” pressed pills at home. After conducting surveillance and interviews, the VICE unit worked with the Criminal Investigative Division and Road Patrol and executed a search warrant.

Detectives located 80 grams (800 pressed pills) with a street value of $16,000. They also seized $1,464.00.

Deputies charged Brittany Nicole Gettys, Kaitlyn Taylor Baynard, Larence Arthur Meadows, and Kortney Nichole Humphries with the following crimes.

Gettys ($400,000 bond) faces charges of Trafficking (Opium or Heroin), Possess with intent to sell/deliver SCH I Controlled substance, Maintain Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, and conspiring to sell Fentanyl.

Officials say Baynard ($75,000 bond) committed crimes involving the conspiracy to sell Fentanyl; Felony Possession SCH I Controlled substance, Felony Possession SCH I Controlled substance and Maintaining vehicle/dwelling for Controlled substance.

Authorities charged Larence Arthur Meadows ($50,000 bond) with possession with the intent to sell/deliver SCH II Controlled, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Finally, Kortney Nichole Humphries ($10,000 bond) faces charges of attempting to obtain a Controlled substance by fraud and Felony possession of SCH I Controlled substance.