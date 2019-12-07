Former Croatan HS wrestler among those injured at Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The City of Gulf Breeze is sending prayers and support for the recovery of Ryan Blackwell and other victims from the Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting.

Ryan Blackwell, an Eastern North Carolina native and former Croatan High School wrestler, is recovering after he was shot three times on Friday.

During his time spent in Carteret County, he won two state titles with his sport and accumulated numerous awards including all-conference selections and ‘Most Outstanding Male Athlete’ in 2010 at his high school.

Blackwell is currently the assistant wrestling coach at Gulf Breeze High School in Florida.

The City of Gulf Breeze released a facebook post on December 6 stating, “Gulf Breeze City Hall sends prayers and support for the recovery of Gulf Breeze High School assistant wrestling coach Ryan Blackwell. Coach Ryan is active duty Navy and was shot three times this morning in the senseless act of violence which killed three military people, injuring eleven in the Aviation Building. Coach Ryan’s thoughts were with his team before going into surgery, as Coach Ryan called head wrestling coach Dave Daily of Gulf Breeze Wrestling Club to tell him he won’t make this weekend’s wrestling tournament. Coach Ryan is in stable condition. Coach Ryan’s wife Carly (Helm) Blackwell is a 2007 Gulf Breeze graduate. Our prayers are with the injured including the two Escambia County Sheriff Office Deputies. ”

Four people, including the shooter, were killed on December 6.

The assault was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week and prompted a massive law enforcement response and a lockdown at the base.

