TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Rensselaer County officials were arrested and arraigned for allegedly conspiring to violate the rights of Rensselaer County voters in elections held in 2021. According to the indictment Richard Crist, James Gordon, and Leslie Wallace conspired to obtain absentee ballots through fraud and intimidation to cast false and illegal votes in the primary and general elections.

Gordon is also being charged with one count of witness tampering and Wallace is facing an additional charge of making false statements.

Crist served as the Rensselaer County Communications Director and political consultant to County Executive Steve Mclaughlin. Gordon was the county’s Director of Central Services and Wallace was a county employee and longtime political consultant.

“For hundreds of years, our nation has fought to live up to the keystone promise that is the franchise to vote,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden in a statement regarding the alleged disenfranchisement of voters. “Every New Yorker deserves access to the ballot, but the actions alleged in today’s indictment undermine the integrity of our electoral system—the very bedrock of our democracy. As this process bears out over the coming months, let’s keep in mind that these are charges. Nothing has been proven and I very much hope for the sake of our community that the allegations in this indictment are not true. As a lawyer, I put my trust in our court system and will await the outcome of the legal process.”