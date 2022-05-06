WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Hanes-Lowrance Middle School has become the ultimate closet where you can be anyone you want to be.

“It’s a woman’s dream,” said Manager Tara Raczenski of The Little Theatre Costume Shop. “I’ve got five closets and lots of shoes.”

The shop has turned many former classrooms into closets that can transform you into just about anyone.

From Greek and Romans to Elvis, you name the character or person from history, and they most likely have a costume.

10,000 to 15,000 pieces of costumes are here, much of it vintages and donated over the decades from local families.

“You can walk in and get a five-minute history lesson by just walking down the hall,” she said.

Tara and a team of staff and volunteers provide costumes for every Little Theater show but also rent out costumes to local schools, churches and even you and me.

“These are classrooms that have been converted into wardrobe closets that are full of magic,” said Philip Powell, executive director of The Little Theater. “It’s a hidden museum of the life and history of Winston-Salem that also provides great art to the community.”

To pay the shop a visit, check them out online.