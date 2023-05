CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Cherry Point is hosting a special guest for a movie night.

Nate Boyer, former NFL player and Green Beret, will be visiting Cherry Point on Thursday, May 18, for a meet and greet. Boyer will also be present for the showing of the movie, MVP, after the meet and greet.

The meet and greet will take place at the Public House starting at 11am and going to 1pm. The movie premiere will happen at Two Rivers Theatre and Event Center at 6pm.

Both events are free to attend.