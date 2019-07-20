Former NY Giant, Mitch Petrus, dies at age 32 of heat stroke

New York (CBS)— Former New York Giants lineman Mitch Petrus, a walk-on at Arkansas who went on to a three-year NFL career, has died of a heat stroke, officials said. He was 32.

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said Petrus died Thursday night at a hospital in Little Rock after working outside that day at his family’s shop near his hometown of Carlisle, which is about 35 miles east of Little Rock.

Like much of the country, Arkansas is in the grips of an intense heat wave.

The heat index — the temperature it felt like — in the area where Petrus was working on Thursday was higher than 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Petrus played tight end in high school before switching to fullback and then offensive guard for the Razorbacks. Houston Nutt, who coached Arkansas for 10 seasons, said Petrus took those changes in stride.

The Razorbacks tweeted its condolences on Friday:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus. He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch. pic.twitter.com/pMToZaWmc3 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) July 19, 2019

Petrus was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2010 and got into 11 regular-season games his rookie year, with no starts. In his second season, Petrus played in six regular-season games, starting three of them, as the Giants went on to win the Super Bowl. He played six games for the Giants the following season before being released.

He was picked up by New England and played two games for the Patriots before being released. Tennessee then signed him and he played two games for the Titans before the team released him the following March.