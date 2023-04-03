FORYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students of Forsyth Technical Community College are back in class for the first time since a gunshot shook the campus on Thursday.

As students returned on Monday morning, Forsyth Tech brought in additional officers “to help ensure the safety of everyone on our campus,” the college said in a statement.

Shannon Howard James Pitts, an 18-year-old student of Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy student, was on campus when he reportedly shot himself in the hand using a ghost gun. Pitts was found near the second-floor restroom of the Strickland Center, which is on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. He has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon on educational property and one count of carrying a concealed gun. He received a $25,000 secured bond.

Shannon Pitts looks toward a reporter after court on March 31. (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

The gunshot sent the school into lockdown. An early TechAlert sent to the campus community falsely reported that they were seeking two “armed and dangerous” suspects. However, Winston-Salem Police Captain and District 3 Commander Shelley Lovejoy has since confirmed that this was not an “active shooter situation” and no suspects were at-large.

After the shooting, the campus closed the remainder of the week.

Thursday evening through the weekend, the school provided access to counselors to help any students, faculty and staff who would like to talk with someone. The college’s employee assistance program will also deploy counselors on Tuesday for group and one-on-one counseling sessions.

“We all went through something traumatic, and it is clear from notes that I have received as well as from social posts that some of us are continuing to work through the fear and anxiety our community experienced on Thursday,” said Forsyth Technical Community College President Janet Spriggs in a letter sent to the campus community on Sunday.

Sprigg’s full message is included below.