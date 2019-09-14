Fort Bragg Firefighters speak on Florence rescue efforts

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT)- Firefighters at Fort Bragg helped with rescue efforts during Hurricane Florence last year.

On Friday, they practiced recovery missions, sending divers down to look for specific objects underwater.

Matthew Davenport and Mark Derrico both helped with water rescues when Florence flooded Spring Lake one year ago.

They say an important aspect of water rescues is making sure people are calm.

After every water rescue and recovery, these firefighters learn and grow as a team, becoming more prepared for whenever the next natural disaster hits.